Verizon announces availability details for the new Apple products

At the Peek Performance event yesterday, Apple announced a lot of products including a new iPhone SE with 5G support, iPad Air with M1 chip, and a new green color of the iPhone 13 models. Shortly after the event concluded, Verizon announced the price, plans, and availability of these models. Read along and learn how Verizon plans to offer the new iPhone and iPad models.

iPhone SE (2022) comes with a number of upgrades. First of all, there's a new A15 Bionic chip inside that lets users use 5G on the most affordable iPhone model. Verizon has 5G coverage throughout the United States so if you're planning on buying a cheap iPhone, iPhone SE with 5G is a perfect choice thanks to its new A15 Bionic chipset. It also enables better battery life and improved camera performance. Verizon says that the new iPhone SE starts at $11.95 per month for 36 months on device payment (0% APR; $429.99 retail).

In addition to the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green colors will also be available on Verizon. You will be able to grab the iPhone 13 models for as low as $10 a month on select Verizon Unlimited plans. On purchase of the new iPad Air on a device payment plan, you'll be able to save $150 on an iPhone.

The complete price and plans list will be made available on March 11 and both the new iPhone models and the 5th Gen iPad Air will be available in Verizon offline and online stores from March 18 on open sale.