Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast were among the many companies that announced a zero late fee policy last month to help people experiencing financial issues due to the coronavirus crisis. Now that the initial 60-day term will soon come to an end, the aforementioned companies have now extended their no late fee policy through June.

If you are a Verizon, AT&T, or Comcast customer, you won’t lose access to their services if you haven’t been able to pay your bills recently. All you have to do is apply for the waiver of late fees and overage charges on their respective websites and apps.

However, users whose financial condition has been affected by the coronavirus crisis will have to explain the same in their late fee waiver request. You can check out how to apply for a service extension from AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast by clicking on the embedded links.

Via: Reuters