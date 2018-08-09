Apple and Verizon will give you 6 free months of Apple Music

It seems that Apple Music will keep on getting more users in US since Apple and Verizon have announced a partnership to give you great benefits for being a Verizon Unlimited customer.

All existing and new customers of Verizon Unlimited can have access to a special offer for six months of free Apple Music starting from August 16. After this period of time has concludes, the subscription will be priced at the standard cost for the Apple Music that goes for $9.99. Apple usually offers only three months of free service so this is an opportunity that you shouldn’t pass by. The only thing you have to do is choose which of the Verizon Unlimited plans you are going to sign up for, or if you’re already a part of this, sit back and enjoy your favorite music for half a year absolutely cost free.