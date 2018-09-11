Verizon is launching what is says is the world’s first and only commercial 5G Ultra Wideband Network from October 1. In Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento, Verizon 5G Home will be available to order from September 13 at 8am Eastern from this website.

Verizon Wireless subscribers will pay $50 a month to maintain the service while other customers will pay $70 per month. There are no contracts, no data buckets and no hardware or professional installation costs. Advertised prices include taxes and fees. Routers will be upgraded when new product is available.

First adopters will be able to receive fixed broadband internet service for three months at no charge. A complimentary three-month package for YouTube TV and a free Apple TV 4K or Google Chromecast Ultra are also included in the early bird bundle. Verizon Wireless customers will also get early purchasing access to 5G smartphones when they become available.

The company is promising “typical networks speeds” of 300Mbps with peak speeds of 1Gbps thanks to its extensive fiber-based backhaul, extensive cell coverage and large holdings of millimeter wave spectrum for maximum bandwidth — all part of Verizon’s neatly packaged 5G Ultra Wideband Network.

Expect Verizon to roll out 5G to more cities before it announces mobile service sometime in 2019.