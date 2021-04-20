Venmo cryptocurrency

Venmo has today announced that its eponymous mobile app will now allow users to trade in cryptocurrency. Starting today, the Venmo app is adding support for cryptocurrency trading, and it will gradually expand to all users within the next few months. Right now, the app only supports four cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Sorry folks, no Dogecoin for now!

You can only spend $20,000/week or a maximum of $50,000/year for buying cryptocurrencies

The PayPal-owned company says that users can start their journey into the world of cryptocurrencies by purchasing crypto worth as little as $1. In addition to letting users buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency, the Venmo app will also educate others about the whole cryptocurrency phenomenon. If you got questions such as ‘what is cryptocurrency’, ‘how is cryptocurrency different from owning stocks’, ‘what is the difference between owning cash vis-a-vis crypto money’, and ‘what is blockchain,’ among others, the app will help you find an answer to these questions too with guides and explainers.

And once you’ve made your first cryptocurrency transaction, you can choose to share the achievement in a feed populated by fellow cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The purpose, as outlined in the official press release, is to help users familiarize themselves with the whole world of cryptocurrencies and how it is going to become – or not – the future of global economy in the near future.

But…

There are a few conditions and limitations to the Venmo app adding support for cryptocurrency trading. First of all, you need to get your identity verified. And in case your account is classified as a business profile, you can not engage in cryptocurrency trading. Moreover, you can only spend a maximum amount of $20,000 per week for buying cryptocurrencies, and up to $50,000 in a year.

Right now, Venmo app doesn't support peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto trading

Additionally, the Venmo app doesn’t support paying for items in crypto. Moreover, once you’ve purchased or sold Bitcoin (or any of the four supported cryptocurrencies), you cannot cancel or reverse that transaction. Lastly, cryptocurrency purchases are not protected by the Venmo Purchase Protection. And just in case you were wondering, yes, Venmo will charge a fee for all cryptocurrency transactions, and you can read about the rates here.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Huawei Withings
HUAWEI AppGallery expands with the addition of popular health tech app, Withings
HUAWEI is providing the Withings Health Mate app to millions of users in more than 170 countries and in 11 languages. 
spotify
“Hey Spotify” will let you play songs hands-free
As per the report, saying the wake-word “Hey Spotify” will prompt Spotify’s built-in voice search while the screen is on and the Spotify app is open.
Facebook Live Audio Rooms
Facebook’s Clubhouse clone’s name is as original as the feature
Facebook will allow the fans to support their favorite creators and public figures through Stars, or donate to causes they care about.