Today’s deals include Apple’s iMac from early 2019 and mid-2017. Their discounts range from $100 to $400 off, meaning you can get yours for as low as $999 if you go for the 21.5-inch iMac from mid-2017 with 8GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is available for $700 in its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. You save $200, but you can save even more if you go for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option that’s $300 off, meaning you would have to pay $900 to get yours.

If you want a better gaming experience, you can get LucidSound’s wireless PS4 headsets for $118, which lets you save $82 off its original price. You can also use this headset with the Xbox One, PC Nintendo Switch, Mac, and you get more than 20 hours of battery life.

Now, if you want to get active, Jaybird’s RUN XT Sport wireless earbuds are selling for $79.50 right now, and you will get $100 off in savings. That’s more than 50% off for these earphones that give you a total of 12 hours of play time with its battery case, and they are sweat and waterproof.

