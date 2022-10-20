The new VANKYO Performance V700W offers an immersive experience, with a beautiful image and sound quality that can turn any home into a cinema. Whether you’re planning on watching your favorite Netflix series, a match with your friends, or having a romantic evening, the projector will offer a breathtaking image up to 120-inches. The new projector features even more connectivity options and has a price tag that’ll make you reconsider spending thousands of dollars on new smart TVs.

Bring the cinema home

Most projectors fail at providing accurate and bright colors and a precise contrast ratio, not to mention a high-resolution image quality. The VANKYO Performance V700W offers the latest LCD technology that provides a broad range of colors and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. Black stays consistent and deep, and the colors pop, making the latest new movies vibrant and more immersive. The VANKYO V700W also offers a 1080p (Full-HD) resolution, offering a higher image quality, making it excellent on even larger surface areas.

The high-resolution projector also provides up to 420 ANSI lumens of brightness, transforming your living room into a private cinema. Hollywood movies have never looked so good, and it all comes with the best viewing angles and a front-row center seat to enjoy your favorite movies, sports events, and concerts. With a press of a button on the remote, you can seamlessly control and set up your experience just the way you like it, and enjoy your favorite shows from your couch.

The projector also offers more flexibility than competing products, and it uses low blue light emission to show the optimal colors in accordance with IEC 62471-5. This standard reduces eye strain and protects the eyes. The technology is also certified by TÜV Rheinland, an independent testing company.

VANKYO Performance V700W (Promoted)

The VANKYO Performance V700W brings the cinema experience to your home, offering an immersive 360-degree Dolby surround sound system, endless connectivity options, fast speeds, and an up to 120-inch colorful screen. View at VANKYO

Immersive surround sound

Sound quality is crucial in providing a more immersive experience. That’s why the VANKYO Performance V700W comes with dual 5W speakers. The speakers also support the 360-degree Dolby Digital Plus surround sound standard, making Disney movies and Netflix series sound like you’re at the fight scene.

Whether you’re watching a movie, listening to music in the garden, or want a cinematic experience in the bedroom, the audio experience will let you hear the rich bass, clear highs, and balanced mids to enjoy your content like never before.

Popular apps at your fingertips

The Performance V700W offers the connectivity options you deserve. The projector supports bidirectional Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, offering more versatile features like connecting your smartphones, iPads, and other high-end Bluetooth speakers. Connecting multiple supported speakers is also possible for a more immersive experience, letting you get a whole cinema experience out of your existing or new setup.

The projector also enables you to connect their Google Chromecast, Fire TV Stick, Android TVs, and other home accessories to enjoy playing games, listening to music, and streaming movies. The 120-inch screen lets you experience your favorite TV shows and movies using services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more.

That’s not all, using the HDMI port, you can also seamlessly connect your PlayStation or Xbox and play games on the large screen. Speaking of the ports, there are two USB ports, two HDMI ports, and audio output. The device also sports dual-band Wi-Fi and can connect using the 5GHz frequency for a more seamless experience.

Eco-friendly

Unlike many competitive products, VANKYO focuses on the environment and uses eco-friendly packaging (Package Eco Friendly - PEF). The company has replaced all polyethylene plastic with recycled materials such as cardboard and plant-based ink from soybeans.

Affordable

The VANKYO Performance V700W retails for only $299.00, and yes, you read that right. The Performance V700W doesn’t only undercut the competition, but it also offers a fun experience, rich connectivity options, an immersive sound quality, and excellent visuals. The company even offers free returns, and an extended 3-year warranty with every purchase.

The VANKYO Performance V700W is one of the best projectors in this price range, and it makes for an excellent gift this coming holiday season. It offers the ultimate experience that can often be found in higher-end projectors, costing two, three, or five times more. If you’re looking for an ideal gift that doesn’t break the bank, and want to experience something truly, visually striking, then the Vankyo Performance V700W makes for a perfect present.

VANKYO Performance V700W (Promoted)

The VANKYO Performance V700W brings the cinema experience to your home, offering an immersive 360-degree Dolby surround sound system, endless connectivity options, fast speeds, and an up to 120-inch colorful screen. View at VANKYO

We thank VANKYO for sponsoring this post.