Valve’s Steam Deck will go on sale from February 25th

Valve announced its portable Sony's PSP-like portable Steam Deck gaming console back in the July of 2021. However, Valve faced a lot of issues in shipping the device on the launch timeline and announced that the gaming console will be available from ' the end of February.' Well, it looks like the company is sticking to its words (for once) as it has announced that the Steam Deck will go on sale starting February 25, 2022.

You'll still need a reservation to grab one on February 25th. The company says that the customers who have reserved a Steam Deck will get an email on Feb 25 and will have three days to place the order. The Steam Deck will then start shipping from February 28, 2022. The company adds that it plans "to release new order email batches on a weekly cadence."

We will start sending invites shortly after 10:00 am on February 25th, PST. Order emails are sent in the same order that reservations were made.

You can only order the Steam Deck model that you originally reserved.

Your reservation deposit will be applied to the final price of Steam Deck, and shipping costs are included.

Steam Deck starts at a price of $399 in the United States. The baseline model comes with only 64GB of eMMC internal storage. Valve will also offer the Steam Deck in 256GB and 512GB storage models, but those come at higher prices of $529 and $649, respectively. As for the specs, the Steam Deck comes with a custom 2.4GHz processor and a GPU with 8 RDNA 2 compute units. The portable gaming console has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the company claims that it can run the latest games "very efficiently."

Source: Steam | Via: The Verge, Engadget