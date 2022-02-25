Valve’s Steam Deck is now available for purchase

It is finally here. Valve has officially launched the Steam Valve, and it is available for purchase by those who managed to reserve this new gaming console. The company started sending emails to those select few to provide ordering details.

Valve’s Steam Deck is already available for purchase. So this may be a great moment to check your email, as Valve has sent invitations to those potential buyers who reserved this exciting gaming console. Those who received the email will have 72 hours to decide to complete the purchase or to cancel their reservation. The next batch of emails is expected to be sent next week, so there are still considerable chances to get your hands on one, even if you didn’t weren’t part of the first batch of potential buyers.

The Steam Deck is an entirely new gaming console, which means that it may come with some sort of learning curve for those who are used to gaming on PS, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles. Still, Valve also considered this, and it released a mini-game called Aperture Desk Job to deal with that situation. This mini-game is set in the Portal universe, and it is meant to guide users through the controls and features of the Steam Deck. Still, you don’t need to have a Steam Deck to play it, as it will also be available for download to anyone with a Windows PC and a controller. You will just have to wait until March 1, since that’s when the mini-game will be available for download.

You should also head over to the Steam site, where you will find the Great on Deck page that contains games compatible with the Steam Deck gaming console. You will find great titles in this section, including Elden Ring, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Stardew Valley, Hades, Terrarria, and more.

The Steam Deck starts at $399 for the 64GB storage model, $529 for the 256GB option, and $649 for the maxed-out version with 512GB storage space.

Source:Steam