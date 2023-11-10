Key Takeaways Valve has announced the new Steam Deck OLED model, which features a larger 7.4-inch OLED display with improved brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new model is powered by a more efficient 6nm AMD Zen 2 4-core/8-thread processor, resulting in longer battery life and faster charging.

The Steam Deck OLED will be available in two models, 512GB and 1TB NVMe SSD, priced at $549 and $649 respectively, while the older LCD model with 256GB will remain available for $399.

Valve announced the Steam Deck handheld gaming console back in 2021, and the console went on to sell at least a million units since its existence. It looks like Valve had enough time to ramp up production and come out with a new release, and it announced the new Steam Deck OLED model, taking away the old LCD display for good. The new model features the same characteristics and design, but includes a few noteworthy improvements over its predecessor.

Price & Availability

Before to dive any deeper, it’s worth taking a look at the availability and the price. The new Steam Deck OLED will be available in two models, 512GB and 1TB NVMe SSD. They’ll retail for $549 and 649, respectively, meaning that Valve managed to keep the prices the same. In fact, the LCD model with 256GB will remain available for $399, while the 64GB and 512GB models will be phased out over time.

The Steam Deck OLED will be available on November 16, at 10 AM PT, or 1 PM ET. It’s worth noting that Valve includes a carrying case and a 45W power adapter with the charging cable.

Steam Deck OLED The new Steam Deck OLED comes with faster connectivity, faster charging, and a better battery life, as well as a brand-new OLED display measuring 7.4 inches. It has the same compatibility as the original model, supporting hundreds of of games in the massive Steam library. $549 at Steam

Steam Deck OLED: Specifications

Steam Deck OLED Screen HDR OLED, 1000 nits peak brightness Game support Selected Steam library games and software Storage 512GB, 1TB NVMe SSD with expandable microSD card slot CPU 6nm AMD Zen 2 4-core/8-thread, 2.4-3.5GHz Battery 50 Whr, (3-12 hours gameplay, advertised) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack Ports USB-C (PD 45W) Dimensions 298mm x 117mm x 49mm Weight 22.58 oz (640 g) Audio Two stereo speakers RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Screen Resolution 1280 x 800 GPU AMD 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.6GHz

Steam Deck OLED: New features and hardware improvements

The new Steam Deck OLED model has the same characteristics and design as its LCD predecessor, although it appears slightly taller. The OLED model measures 298mm x 117mm x 49mm and 640 grams, while the previous LCD console measured 298mm x 117mm x 49mm and 669 grams.

As the name implies, the OLED model comes with a 7.4-inch OLED display, up from the 7-inch panel. Valve managed to squeeze in a larger display by shrinking the bezels, which means that the device isn’t much larger, if at all, than the previous model. This makes the console look more modern. What’s not changed is the resolution, which is still at 1280 x 800. The panel, however, can reach 1000 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, and up to 600 nits for SDR content, and it now features a 90Hz refresh rate display with 100% P3 color coverage.

When it comes to raw power, the Steam Deck OLED still features the AMD Zen 2 and 8 RDNA chip, but it’s now using the more efficient 6nm chip, instead of the 7nm one in the LCD version. What this means is that Valve managed to make the console more efficient, which it promises can deliver longer play times and faster charging. The Deck has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB NVMe SSD with a microSD card slot.

The Deck has the same controls, thumbsticks, trackpads, haptics, and even the same gamepad and gyro. None of this has changed, and the Deck is still just as ergonomic as before. The console is powered by a 50Whr battery that Valve quotes can provide 3-12 hours of gameplay. It can charge up using a PD 3.0, USB Type-C charging cable at 45W.

The device now also comes with Wi-Fi 6E for better connectivity and lower latency, as well as Bluetooth 5.3, and the same 3.5mm headphone jack port. The console runs SteamOS 3 and is compatible with the same games as the first-generation Steam Deck LCD.