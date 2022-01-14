Valve confirms Steam Deck will ship by the end of February

Valve officially confirmed that those who pre-ordered the Steam Deck when it was released should be getting their devices by the end of February. The Steam Deck was launched back in July, 2021, and it promised PC games in a portable form factor. The device will be able to play AAA titles and run compatible Steam games.

In an update post, Valve, the company behind Steam and Steam Deck, confirmed that customers would be receiving their pre-ordered devices by the end of February. The company also confirmed that it’s working on the Steam Deck Verified program, and it’s currently testing a large set of games to ensure they are playable and fully supported on the Steam platform. Each game will receive a rating to help users evaluate whether the game is supported, partially supported, or unsupported on the new Steam Deck handheld. The company is also planning on sending out hundreds of developer kits to help prepare developers, and provide better support and compatibility to existing games.

“First and foremost, we’re on track to ship Steam Deck on time. Global pandemic, supply issues, and shipping issues notwithstanding, it looks like we'll be able to start getting these out the door by the end of February.”

“In parallel, work and testing for the Steam Deck Verified program has been underway. You’ll soon be able to see Deck Verified status for a growing set of Steam games. We’re checking four major categories: input, seamlessness, display, and system support. You can learn more about the programhere.”

The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming computer that can run PC games. It’s powered by the AMD 4-core CPU, and it uses the AMD RDNA 2 architecture with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCI NVMe SSD storage. The Deck has a 7-inch 1280 x 800 touchscreen, and it runs Steam OS 3.0, based on Arch Linux. The device launched with three tiers, starting from $399, up to $649 for the 512GB version.