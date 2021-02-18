VAIO is making a comeback in the premium laptop segment with a new laptop in its Z series, which is known for its impressive portability. The 2021-edition of VAIO Z comes with a contoured carbon fibre build that is touted to bring “exceptional toughness” — along with a lightweight design. It is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The VAIO Z price starts at $3,579 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Further, the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant is priced at $3,779, while the 16GB RAM and 2TB storage model goes for $3,979. There is also the top-of-the-line 32GB RAM and 2TB storage variant, which will be sold for a whopping $4,179. It is up for pre-orders in the US.

The VAIO Z features a 14-inch Ultra-HD 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) display with HDR support. The hinge lets it open up to 180 degrees. As per VAIO, the display of the VAIO Z can be opened and closed with one hand — without touching its palm rest. It runs Windows 10 Pro. Under the hood lies an Intel Core i7 processor, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM. You get up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The VAIO Z comes equipped with the company’s proprietary Vaio TruePerformance technology that is claimed to boost CPU power limits alongside controlling heat emission. it has Windows Hello facial recognition technology for easy sign-in. Plus, there is Dolby Audio support for its stereo speakers. The device comes with two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The VAIO Z has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It comes with an inclined backlit keyboard along with a 1.5mm key pitch stroke as well as a multi-touch supporting touchpad. Its webcam has a built-in physical camera shutter for privacy.