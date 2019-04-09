LG promotes the AI features of the V50 ThinQ 5G

The Korea Herald is quoting LG about the upcoming “highly customized artificial intelligence” features on the company’s first 5G phone, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G. The phone will launch in Korea on April 19, as the second commercially available 5G smartphone after the Galaxy S10 5G. The V50 ThinQ 5G’s AI functions are designed to mimic a real-life assistant in person.

One of the features mentioned will have the phone’s AI automatically detect when the user has parked a car and sends a reminder to take a picture or make a note on its location. This is obviously a feature many other phones and apps are capable of replicating, and have been present on smartphones for quite some time.

When commuting by subway, the phone alarm goes off as the train approaches the destination, preventing users from missing their stops — The Korea Herald

LG calls these “tailored intelligence services”, and are tailored for users that want to get information just by talking to their phones. While this is not at all novelty, or exclusive to the V50 ThinQ 5G, the company is pushing many of its selling points in order to cope with the competition.