Users are reporting refresh rate issues on their Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

We waited a long time to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch. The device was initially expected to arrive sometime in August 2021. Still, the ongoing chip shortage and other factors forced Samsung to wait until this year to release it, just before the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch. This would make us think that Samsung had more than enough time to iron out bugs before its announcement, but it seems that this wasn’t the case.

It seems that several users aren’t as happy with their Samsung Galaxy S21 devices as they should be. Several reports claim that their phones are having a hard time delivering the goodies of a fast and responsive 120Hz refresh rate display, as they are presenting huge lag and other problems. The device features a 6.4-inch display with 120Hz, but unfortunately, it doesn’t support variable refresh rates as other higher-end Samsung devices. In other words, the Samsung Galaxy S21 can only roll in the 120Hz lane or down at the 60Hz area.

The lack of variable refresh rates on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE display becomes a problem when the device tries to display refresh rates lower than 60Hz, which translates to laggy performance. Some customers explain the issue causes huge lag and stutters in animations on display, and there’s a long list of comments about the topic over at Samsung’s forums, in case you’re interested in taking a look.

The guys over at SamMobile are also experiencing this issue with their Exynos-powered device, and they have come up with a temporary fix, as it seems that simply turning off the screen will solve your issue once you turn it back on. However, we are still waiting to see if this issue can be fixed with a future software update or if it has to do directly with a hardware issue.

On a positive note, Samsung has already acknowledged the issue affecting the display on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra models, and it confirmed that a fix is on the way. Unfortunately, the company didn’t mention a specific date, but hopefully, it will arrive in the next software update.

Source: Samsung Forums

Via 1: 9to5Google

Via 2: Android Police