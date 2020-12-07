The COVID-19 vaccine is just around the corner, and that’s good news considering we’ve been social distancing for nearly a year. In fact, the travel industry may very well explode thanks to regular travel resuming and a year’s worth of vacation FOMO once things are safe

Still, there’s no rush to get out and travel just yet. It will take time for the general populace to recover, so you’ll have plenty of time to plan out your dream vacation. Until then, how about stocking up on travel essentials? Traveling for as little as a week requires plenty of clothes and toiletries, so you’ll need a reliable suitcase for safe and easy transport. The Genius Pack Supercharged is a versatile option, and you can get one today for just $215.99 – that’s 45% off the usual price of $395.

The Genius Pack Supercharged is a top-rated suitcase made for the frequent flier. Inside, you’ll find numerous interior compartments and compression straps made out of stretchable, breathable mesh. This includes a secluded laundry department for used clothes, a garment loop for items that shouldn’t be folded, and pockets for tech and undergarments. One of the pockets contains an interchangeable 10,000mAh power bank that connects to two USB ports on the outside just beneath the handle, which makes charging your mobile devices easy while on the go. Genius Pack also adds an embedded packing checklist to remind you of which items you’re missing.  

The Genius Pack Supercharged weighs just under 7 pounds thanks to its light yet durable polycarbonate shell. It measures in at 21.5 x 14 x 9 inches and can store up to 44L of items, which puts it within TSA carry-on limits. Speaking of which, Genius Pack has added an integrated TSA lock and is fully compliant with all TSA and airline standards. With over $450 thousand raised on Kickstarter and an average of 4.9 out of 5 from user ratings, the Genius Pack Supercharged is one of the most popular carry-on cases on the market.

If you’re itching to satisfy your travel bug, you better have a suitcase that can keep up. Pocketnow readers can get the Genius Pack Supercharged in Brushed ChromeHunter GreenMatte White, or Navy for $215.99, or 45% off.

You May Also Like
MacBook Air Cyber Monday
Apple’s new MacBook Air with M1 chip is 10% off this Cyber Monday, get it for $899
You can net the new MacBook Air with a cool $100 discount from B&H Photo Video as part of its Cyber Monday deals.
The 10 best Black Friday deals of the season can be found in one place
If you’re doing your holiday shopping from home this year, you may…
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starting at $450, Apple deals event and more available today
Today’s deals come from Samsung, B&H, and Amazon, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, an Apple sales event, and more