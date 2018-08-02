

A recent B-Stock report claimed that the iPhone X is the phone which manages to keep its average resale value at 85% of the original price. Yes, it is true that smartphone usage and general ownership behavior has changed over the years. People hold on to their smartphones for longer periods. However, if you are looking for an upgrade, or even if you are not, and the opportunity arises to get a good price for your used iPhone or Galaxy device, you should sell. Or buy!

Recent information from Swappa seems to be just in line with the report above. The prices for the iPhone X vary from $776 to $863, depending on storage options and conditions. In comparison, a used iPhone 8 Plus sell for anywhere between $631 and $728. By contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is traded for anywhere between $637 and $796.

Data from Swappa also revealed that the best time to sell your current device is before its predecessor gets announced. With the Note9 happening a week from now, you should sell your Note8 as soon as you can, otherwise its price will plummet.