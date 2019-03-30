Use the Apple Card to buy the Huawei P30? | #PNWeekly 351
Apple’s event was… interesting, to say the least. Did Hollywood come out in enough force to help their streaming service get enough attention? Not to be overshadowed, Huawei announced their latest flagship smartphone, the P30 and P30 Pro – but it did not come alone as many exciting accessories were launched right along side it. And special for our YouTube audience – after the audio version of show, Jaime Rivera finds his way into the live broadcast and we go over time to hang out and continue the discussion! Watch the YouTube version for over an hour of extra content!
It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!
The show
- Apple announces News+, a magazine-forward update to their Newsstand and News applications
- Apple Arcade looks to bring exclusive games (including indies) to a paid subscription service via the App Store
- Would you use the Apple Card?
- Apple TV+ is announced with the support of many of Hollywood’s biggest names
- Huawei P30 and P30 Pro official! (Click here for the hands-on video)
- Smart glasses get a new, big supporter in the form of Huawei x Gentle Monster
