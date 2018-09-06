iOS

Apple to include USB-C to Lightning charger in the box?

With less than a week to go until Apple’s official “gather round” event, rumors, leaks, and new information is abundant. We just recently heard about what might become Apple’s best smartphone to date, and now a report claims the company is betting big on USB-C to Lightning.

Apple will reportedly include a USB-C charger in the box of the new iPhones. This will enable fast charging when connected to an iPhone with the help of a USB-C to Lightning cable. Additionally, Apple also purportedly told partners in the Made for iPhone program that licensed USB-C to Lightning cables can be sold in the near future. These cables will be able to deliver 18 watts, the report mentions, in line with what the iPhone X gets via USB-C to Lightning fast-charging.

Apple was slow to adopt wireless charging. iPhones are also lagging behind Android when it comes to fast charging. Companies like Samsung, Huawei, LG, OPPO, and almost every major Android phone-maker are delivering very fast charging times. Apple might consider it’s time to bridge the gap, but we’ll see next week.

