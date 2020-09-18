It seems that Huawei may be getting more headaches due to the US ban. New rumors now suggest that the launch of the new Huawei Mate X2 may also be affected because of the latest sanctions. Things don’t stop there, as there’s also further information suggesting that Huawei may have less Kirin 9000 processors than expected for its next Mate 40 flagships.

As if things weren’t already hectic for Huawei, the new US sanctions seem to be causing more problems. According to a Tweet by Ross Young, the new Huawei Mate X2 won’t be launching this year. The main cause of this delay would be related to hardware sourcing difficulties, and it would force the possible launch until 2021.

Shouldn't be a surprise, but we hear the Mate X2 won't launch in 2020 due to the US government's restrictions on Huawei. We have had to lower our foldable forecasts… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 14, 2020

We could believe that losing Samsung and LG as display suppliers would cause the problem, but Chinese display company BOE made foldable panels for the Huawei Mate X and the Mate Xs. This means that we could expect the same BOE-made panels in the Huawei Mate X2. However, speculation would suggest that the new Kirin 1000 chipsets’ shortage may be the main cause of this delay.

Now, to make matters worse, not only Kirin 1000 processors would present an issue for Huawei, as a new report claims that the company would’ve only managed to get 8.8 million Kirin 9000 chipsets for the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 series. The information comes from a reliable leaker on Weibo, and he confirmed that the TSMC might only deliver 22,000 5nm wafers to Huawei, and if each wafer can yield 400 dies, we find that Huawei wouldn’t get all the processors it expected.

Still, Huawei is already expecting a 30 percent drop in smartphone sales, so getting fewer processors may not be so bad after all. Let’s remember that the Kirin 9000 is the first with 5nm process technology to include a built-in 5G modem, and initial reports suggested that Huawei had asked TSMC to manufacture 15 million units for its devices.

