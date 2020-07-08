The Indian government sent shock waves earlier this month after it announced that TikTok has been banned in the country citing national security risk, even though TikTok refused any allegations of handing over user data to the Chinese government. It appears that the trouble is far from over for the viral Chinese social media app, as the US is also considering a ban on TikTok.

“We are taking this very seriously and we are certainly looking at it. We have worked on this very issue for a long time”, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Fox News interview when asked about the app. “I don’t want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it’s something we’re looking at,” he added.

To recall, US lawmakers have lately raised security concerns over how TikTok’s parent company ByteDance handles user data. When asked whether users should be cautious about using the app or if they should install it in the first place, Pompeo noted “Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”