The U.S. could scale back restrictions against Huawei

Shortly after the United States blacklisted Huawei, and 70 of its affiliates, its chip-subsidiary HiSilicon said it has been preparing for an extreme scenario like this, anticipating it would arrive at one point. “Huawei will seek remedies immediately and find a resolution to this matter. We will also proactively endeavor to mitigate the impacts of this incident”, the company said in a statement.

However, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday that it is considering scaling back on the sanctions against Huawei. The reason behind such a move, shortly after blacklisting the Chinese tech giant, is that the original measures rendered Huawei incapable to service its current customers.

A temporary general license could be issued to “prevent the interruption of existing network operations and equipment”, a Commerce Department spokeswoman said, cited by Reuters. This means that Huawei would be allowed to purchase American technology in order to service current customers for maintaining the reliability of networks and equipment, but would not be allowed to do so in order to develop or produce new products.