U.S. will offer Huawei license for purchases it deems safe

After President Trump said sales to Huawei would resume at the end of June, a statement clarified later by a White House official, a U.S. Department of Commerce nod was still not granted, and last week a senior official instructed the Department to still treat Huawei as banned. The only palpable change to the status quo arrived on Tuesday, when Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. government will issue licenses to companies seeking to sell goods to China’s Huawei where there is no threat to national security, Reuters reports.

It is still unsure which products will fall into this category, or whether Huawei can resume its working relationship with Google and its Android OS. Ross also said that Huawei will remain on the Entity List (the blacklist), and a presumption of denial for license requests will still exist, granting them as an exception.

To implement the president’s G20 summit directive two weeks ago, Commerce will issue licenses where there is no threat to U.S. national security — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow clarified that the U.S. will not purchase any Huawei products, and that 5G is completely off the table. However, on general merchandise that doesn’t pose national security threats, he said “we are opening that up for a limited time period. So that’s important and, I guess, does provide some relief to Huawei“.