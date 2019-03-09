Samsung Galaxy S10 sets new pre-order record in the U.S.

Before hitting 70 market globally yesterday, including the U.S., there was a pre-order period for the Samsung Galaxy S10. In Korea, for instance, fewer people pre-registered for the Galaxy S10 that did for last year’s Galaxy S9 and Note9, falling short of expectations on its home market. In the U.S., however, the Galaxy S10 generated the highest-ever preorder sales of any Samsung smartphone.

Even though more expensive than the base or budget models, the Galaxy S10+ accounted for 57 percent of all preorders. Samsung didn’t make any figures public regarding how the rest of 43 percent is distributed between the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e.

Analysts are predicting that Samsung will move between 40 and 45 million Galaxy S10 units (combined) this year. Even though Apple no longer releases any actual sales figures related to iPhones, same analysts say that, in comparison, Apple shipped 66 million iPhones in the first fiscal quarter of 2019 alone.