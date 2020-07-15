We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

One of the hottest trends for all new and upcoming 2020 flagships is 5G support, but buyers in countries where 5G is yet to roll out are not too happy paying the extra premium for a feature that is not worth a penny to them at the moment. Samsung appears to have taken cognizance of the conundrum and is apparently working on a 4G-only variant of its next stylus-toting flagship.

As per test reports published by the US FCC for a device carrying the model number SM-N985F (and reportedly SM-986B as well), there will be a 4G-only variant of the Galaxy Note 20 as well, both in its single-SIM and dual-SIM flavors. It appears that Samsung will also sell variants of the Snapdragon 865+ powered Galaxy Note 20 on which the Snapdragon X55 modem will disable 5G connectivity.

This will likely be the case for markets where 5G is yet to become widely available or hasn’t been rolled out yet, at all. However, this won’t be new, as Samsung already sells 4G-only variant of the Galaxy S20 in markets where the next-gen cellular connectivity standard is yet to arrive.

Source: US FCC

You May Also Like
We have an official date for the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
We have official confirmation, and the date for the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event which will take place next month
Legion Gaming phone
Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone will offer a 144Hz display, leak reveals 90W fast charging
Leaked UI video suggests the Legion gaming smartphone will feature a 5,000mAh battery and that it will support an impressive 90W fast charging. W
Motorola RAZR
Next Motorola Razr will have dual cameras, 5G and more
The Motorola Razr successor could be called Motorola Razr 5G