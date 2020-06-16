Ever since HUAWEI was placed on the commerce department’s entity list, US companies have been prohibited from selling goods or sharing technology with the Chinese electronics giant. Now, a new ruling from the US Department of Commerce allows companies to work alongside HUAWEI on developing standards for 5G, self-driving vehicles, AI, and other advanced technologies.

“This action is meant to ensure Huawei’s placement on the Entity List in May 2019 does not prevent American companies from contributing to important standards-developing activities despite Huawei’s pervasive participation in standards-development organizations,” the ruling said.

As per a Reuters report, the prohibition on working with HUAWEI gave the Chinese company a strategic advantage when it comes to setting the standards for futuristic technologies like 5G and AI. The rule amendment has reportedly been made to balance the scale, and to make sure that “the US will not cede leadership in global innovation.”

Source: U.S. Department of Commerce