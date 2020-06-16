Ever since HUAWEI was placed on the commerce department’s entity list, US companies have been prohibited from selling goods or sharing technology with the Chinese electronics giant. Now, a new ruling from the US Department of Commerce allows companies to work alongside HUAWEI on developing standards for 5G, self-driving vehicles, AI, and other advanced technologies.

“This action is meant to ensure Huawei’s placement on the Entity List in May 2019 does not prevent American companies from contributing to important standards-developing activities despite Huawei’s pervasive participation in standards-development organizations,” the ruling said.

As per a Reuters report, the prohibition on working with HUAWEI gave the Chinese company a strategic advantage when it comes to setting the standards for futuristic technologies like 5G and AI. The rule amendment has reportedly been made to balance the scale, and to make sure that “the US will not cede leadership in global innovation.”

Source: U.S. Department of Commerce

You May Also Like
Google now highlights the text you see in search snippets on the source webpage
The webpage will also automatically scroll down to the highlighted text when you click on the source link in the search snippet.
Google Docs, Sheets and Slides get new features on PC and Android
The file status in Docs, Slides, and Sheets is now more descriptive, making it clear to users whether the progress has been saved locally or on the cloud.
Fleets, Twitter’s own version of Stories, is now available in India
Fleets can include text, photo, GIF, or a video of your choice. And if your DMs are open, your followers can react to them as well.