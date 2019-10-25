Biggest US carriers have united, not to give us RCS messaging, but a new messaging app

Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile were said to be working on giving their clients RCS (Rich Communications Service) messaging for all Android smartphones. A press release from Verizon explained how CCMI (Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative) would enable RCS features in 2020. This means that we would’ve received a new messaging platform that would let users send high-quality pictures and videos, better group chats, and more. Unfortunately, this may have been a misunderstand, and what we’re getting is a new messaging app.

We thought for a moment that the biggest carriers of the US were going to work together to leave SMS messages in the past and that they were going to take the first step towards RCS messaging, but we were mistaken. Fortunately, the Verge interviewed the general manager for the CCMI, and he explained how this collaboration was working on releasing a new messaging app. This app would come pre-installed in all Android devices sold by the biggest carriers in the US. Now we only have to wait and see if they can make this work.