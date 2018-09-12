When will your carrier have the iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr?

With the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr and Apple Watch Series 4 having just been cast into the world, it’s about time we talk specifics. Namely, how much will you be paying to get one of these things and when can you get them?

Well, let’s get a few things out of the way. All of these devices will be available direct from Apple in some form. For the new Apple Watches and Xs series iPhones, they can be ordered on September 14 for delivery starting September 21. In the case of the iPhone Xr, orders can be made October 19 and shipments should begin on October 26. The official pricing is as follows:

Model 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone Xr $749 $799 $899 iPhone Xs $999 $1149 $1349 iPhone Xs Max $1099 $1249 $1449

The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will be available SIM-free out of the gate while no such option exists for the iPhone Xr at this stage.

Apple Watch Series 4 is available for with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS at $399 for the 40mm size and $429 for the 44mm option. Tack on an extra $100 if you want cellular access as well as the monthly cost of a service plan on the nation’s carriers.

We’ll be updating this piece through the next hours as networks in the United States post their numbers and hoops customers will have to pay and jump through.

Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile will not have the new Apple Watch with cellular support, but it will have the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr on the suggested timelines and prices that Apple has laid out: the Xs line will be available for pre-order on September 14 with sales officially beginning September 21 while the Xr will go up for pre-orders on October 19 at both Xfinity Mobile’s site and in Xfinity stores.

For those switching to Xfinity, they can get a $300 credit with the purchase of any new iPhone by porting their number in.

T-Mobile will launch pre-orders for the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and the Apple Watch Series 4 at 12:01am Pacific on September 14. Customers can shop online, head to select T-Mobile stores (if any are even open at that time) or call their Team of Experts. The same will apply to iPhone Xr buyers from October 19 at 12:01am Pacific. Prepaid carrier MetroPCS will not have a pre-order rush, but will offer the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs on September 21 and the iPhone Xr on October 26 in stores.

The Un-carrier touts that the new iPhones can receive signals from its brand new, rapidly-expanding 600MHz network.

Customers can trade in an eligible device and get up to $300 towards the purchase of their new iPhone of choice or even an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X when put on a 24-month equipment installment plan.

US Cellular is putting down the same dates as everyone else: the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max as well as the Apple Watch Series 4 will be available to reserve from September 14 with boxes out the factory on September 21. The iPhone Xr will be held up until October 19. No word on any deals it might offer.