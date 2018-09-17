With the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr and Apple Watch Series 4 having just been cast into the world, it’s about time we talk specifics. Namely, how much will you be paying to get one of these things and when can you get them?

Well, let’s get a few things out of the way. All of these devices will be available direct from Apple in some form. For the new Apple Watches and Xs series iPhones, they can be ordered on September 14 for delivery starting September 21. In the case of the iPhone Xr, orders can be made October 19 and shipments should begin on October 26. The official pricing is as follows:

[table]

Model,64GB,128GB,256GB,512GB

iPhone Xr,$749,$799,$899

iPhone Xs,$999, ,$1149,$1349

iPhone Xs Max,$1099, ,$1249,$1449

[/table]

The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will be available SIM-free out of the gate while no such option exists for the iPhone Xr at this stage.

Apple Watch Series 4 is available for with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS at $399 for the 40mm size and $429 for the 44mm option. Tack on an extra $100 if you want cellular access as well as the monthly cost of a service plan on the nation’s carriers.

We’ll be updating this piece through the next hours as networks in the United States post their numbers and hoops customers will have to pay and jump through.

Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile will not have the new Apple Watch with cellular support, but it will have the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr on the suggested timelines and prices that Apple has laid out: the Xs line will be available for pre-order on September 14 with sales officially beginning September 21 while the Xr will go up for pre-orders on October 19 at both Xfinity Mobile’s site and in Xfinity stores.

For those switching to Xfinity, they can get a $300 credit with the purchase of any new iPhone by porting their number in.

T-Mobile will launch pre-orders for the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and the Apple Watch Series 4 at 12:01am Pacific on September 14. Customers can shop online, head to select T-Mobile stores (if any are even open at that time) or call their Team of Experts. The same will apply to iPhone Xr buyers from October 19 at 12:01am Pacific. Prepaid carrier MetroPCS will not have a pre-order rush, but will offer the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs on September 21 and the iPhone Xr on October 26 in stores.

The Un-carrier touts that the new iPhones can receive signals from its brand new, rapidly-expanding 600MHz network.

Customers can trade in an eligible device and get up to $300 towards the purchase of their new iPhone of choice or even an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X when put on a 24-month equipment installment plan.

Update (9/13 5:39pm ET): T-Mobile will offer a $720 credit line to well-qualified customers entering into an equipment installment plan for the new iPhones. That’s $30 per month for two years, but for the 64GB iPhone Xs, it also means a down payment of $279.99. The 512GB iPhone Xs Max will require a $729.99.

The Un-carrier, however, will offer super well-qualified customers full amoritization. The 64GB iPhone Xs will cost $41.66 per month and the 512GB iPhone Xs Max will cost $60.42 per month.

For the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular, the aluminum versions will be fully amoritized. The 40mm version will cost $20.83 monthly while the 44mm vesion will be $22.08. The maximum credit line for well-qualified customers aiming for the stainless steel Apple Watches is $518. A 40mm version will require a down payment of $171.99 while the 44mm variant is $221.99. Full amoritization will be offered to super well-qualified customers.

Update (9/16 10:28pm ET): Since yesterday, the carrier has also started offering $700 credit for those who put on at least one line of service and two iPhones ranging from the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X to the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, both on 24-month payment plans. The deal retroactively applies to pre-orders made since the start of availability for the new iPhones. New and existing customers are eligible.

US Cellular is putting down the same dates as everyone else: the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max as well as the Apple Watch Series 4 will be available to reserve from September 14 with boxes out the factory on September 21. The iPhone Xr will be held up until October 19. No word on any deals it might offer.

Update (9/13 5:39pm ET): For Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular buyers, they can get free service on a Total Plan with No Hidden Fees with AutoPay. Those not going with a Total plan still get three months of service for free and will be charged $4.99 monthly thereafter.

It’s the afternoon of the day after the event and Verizon has finally decided to give its dates. The iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and Apple Watch Series 4 will be available in stores from September 21. Pre-orders for the iPhones will start on September 14 through the company’s website, the My Verizon app and in stores. The iPhone Xr will be available for purchase from October 26.

Big Red also has a few promos to get the juices flowing. For one, those picking up their first smartwatch with Series 4 GPS + Cellular will get an introductory service plan trial. For Apple Music fans who have decided to join the network, Verizon will cover users’ subscriptions for six months.

And finally, from September 14, Verizon will launch a Snapchat augmented reality scavenger hunt game called “Score the iPhone” in 16 cities across the country. Players will have to find a combination of three “music loops” and one “super loop.” Those who complete the task the quickest will get an iPhone for free.

Update (9/14 11:09am ET): Verizon is offering $700 credit when customers purchase any two of the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, X, 8 Plus on 24-month payment plans. For those opting for an iPhone 8, the full credit applies when customers purchase the 256GB version while a $600 credit is tacked on for the 64GB version. Customers will need to add a line.

The company is also guaranteeing at least $100 off an eligible trade-in.

AT&T finally dished out right as it began pre-orders for the iPhone Xs, Xs Max and Apple Watch Series 4. The carrier will be offering full retail price amoritization on both its 30-month AT&T Next terms and its 24-month AT&T Next Every Year terms. It has also decided to retain sales of the iPhone X, pushing the 64GB version down to $849.99 and the 256GB version to $1,049.99.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular purchasers will have their activation fee waived as well as a $30 credit for service. Plans start at $10 per month.

Sprint has been most shy about what it is doing with the new Apple gear, but alas, its website had to tell all. It is offering its 18-month Sprint Flex leases with the option to buy at the end of the term — as the monthly payments are 1/24th the value of the full retail price, the would-be “remainder” could be paid off as a lump sum or with six additional monthly payments following consultation with customer service.

With that lease, the company is offering a $1,000 credit for 64GB versions of the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max with the trade-in of an eligible device in good condition:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S8 Active

LG G7 ThinQ

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

That makes a 64GB iPhone Xs free after a monthly credit dole while the 64GB iPhone Xs Max would only be $4.17 per month.

Those who’d like to switch to Sprint can get a $100 prepaid debit card for each new line activated with a leased phone. No porting required.

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 4 are going on right now and can be purchased either straight-up or on a 24-month EIP. Sprint is offering three months of service for free before its $10 monthly rate (after AutoPay) applies.

No word on iPhone Xr.