5G smartphones are here to stay, and according to market analysis firm Counterpoint Research, it was entirely dominated by Samsung smartphones. However, it was only competing against two other OEMs.

Counterpoint Research has stated that less than two million 5G smartphones were sold in the United States during 2019. That is less than 1 percent of the overall smartphone sales in the country. Now, OnePlus ranked third, with 11 percent of devices sold. LG took second place with 15 percent, while Samsung took the crown with 74 percent of 5G devices sold. This was thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G since it was the device that sold the most during last year.

According to Jeff Fieldhack, director of Counterpoint Research, high prices and spotty 5G coverage is what limited the sales performance of these 5G enabled devices. Now, next year, 5G devices could very well make up to 25 percent of all smartphone sales in the US. The best part is that this year we are also getting 5G enabled iPhones and more 5G options for customers to choose from, and yes, better 5G coverage.

Source SamMobile