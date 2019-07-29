Upgraded Huawei Mate 30 Pro camera specs suggested by leak

The Mate 30 Pro is one of the most important smartphones for Huawei, as it not only will have to compete with the likes of the Note10, Pixel 4, and iPhone 11, but it can also make or break the company’s smartphone business, and we’re referring to the U.S.-imposed restrictions on tech which includes both hardware components and software, like Google’s Android.

There were many leaks claiming a new, circular design for the camera arrangement, and a very curved display on the front. Now Ice universe took it to Twitter to suggest that the upgraded camera gear on the upcoming Mate 30 Pro will consist of a 40MP, another 40MP, an 8MP, and a ToF shooter. The first 40MP unit is the standard shooter, the secondary could be an upgraded wide-angle lens, and the 8MP unit will likely be the periscope-zoom lens.

Some reports suggest that this setup also means that Huawei will likely be recycling last year’s Mate 20 Pro’s square camera arrangement, and that the circular system rumors we’ve seen earlier are inaccurate. For now, until we hear more solid information, we’re just going to focus on the numbers, leaving the arrangement for a later leak we’re sure will pop up.