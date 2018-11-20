Upgraded Bixby will be featured on the Samsung foldable smartphone

After holding its Developer Conference at the beginning of the month in the US, Samsung had another Developer conference today in Seoul. The Investor reports that while many of the things talked about and shown off at this latter conference were similar to those previously talked about, there were some slight nuances. Specifically, the information that saw the light of day exclusively at the Seoul event is the addition of a new version of Bixby.

Chung Eui-suk, Head of Samsung’s AI division, said that the Samsung foldable smartphone will feature a fresh version of Bixby. “The new Bixby currently in the pipeline will be featured in the foldable smartphone, but it has not been decided yet whether it will be named Bixby 3.0″, he said. He also added that the new version of AI software will feature a more upgraded platform with various contents.

The foldable smartphone, which has been confirmed again, will be able to convert from a 7.3 tablet to a 4-inch smartphone. It is expected to make its official debut early next year, with the new version of Bixby. However, how exactly will Samsung tweak it, whether it will be exclusive to the foldable phone, or what its features are, is currently kept under wraps.