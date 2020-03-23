Author
If you’ve been forced to clear out your desk and work from home recently as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, you’re not alone. Millions of workers are scrambling to quickly set up ad hoc offices at home, and it’s looking like these types of arrangements are only going to become more common in the coming weeks and months.

So instead of downgrading your work setup to a laptop with a tiny screen, land this certified refurbished HP desktop computer that sports a super-fast processor and a 24-inch screen for just $499.99—over 25% off the cost of a brand new model. And when you enter the coupon code SPRINGSAVE15 at checkout you’ll knock the cost down by an additional 15%, bringing your total to just $425.

Hailed as HP’s equivalent of Apple’s famed iMac, this powerhouse computer delivers unmatched performance thanks to a Ryzen CPU and 8GB RAM.

