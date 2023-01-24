Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Hisense ULED 4K U6H series and more on sale

We start today’s deals with a huge selection of smart TVs and soundbars for you to enjoy watching your favorite sports, series, movies, and more. There’s something for everyone and every budget, but there’s a deal that stands out, as you can now get a new 55-inch Hisense ULED 4K Premium U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series Smart Google TV for just $370 after receiving a 36 percent discount. This smart TV usually sells for $580, but today’s offer will help you keep $210 in your bank account.

Hisense ULED 4K U6H Quantum Dot Smart TV comes with the company's exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Hisense ULED 4K Premium U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series Smart Google TV arrives with a beautiful QLED 4K display that will reach up to 60Hz refresh rates. It also includes Quantum Dot technology, which will make you experience more life-like colors and vibrant images, and the best part is that you also get to experience Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound to provide amazing realism you can see and hear at home. You can also go for the larger 65 and 75-inch models, as they are now available for $500 and $698 after receiving a 16 and a 12 percent discount, respectively.

You will also find interesting savings on Amazon’s 65-inch Omni QLED series 4J UHD Smart TV, which now sells for $550 thanks to a 31 percent discount. And you can get a similar deal with Sony’s 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV, as it gets the same 31 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $898, which translates to $400 savings.

We have more for you to check out, as you can pick up the Sony A90J 55-inch OLED 4K smart Google TV for $1,798 after receiving a 28 percent discount or get the 48-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV A90K Series for $1,198 with 20 percent savings. And if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can check out the 55-inch TCL 5 Series 4K UHD QLED smart Roku TV for $370 with 14 percent savings.

Finally, you can improve your audio experience by adding a new Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $250, thanks to a 29 percent discount, which will get you $100 savings. Or get the Samsung HW-Q990B/ZA 11.1.4ch Soundbar with wireless rear speakers for $1,598 after picking up a 16 percent discount.