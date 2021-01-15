If you’re updating your home office for 2021, you don’t necessarily have to spend a lot of money. One simple hack you can try is setting up your workspace in an area that receives a lot of natural light so that you’ll be lit better during video conferences.

Unfortunately, that isn’t an option for many people. You may have a small living space that doesn’t experience much natural sunlight, or you might be sharing your workspace with multiple people. In that case, this $26.99 lighting accessory is a must-have solution.

The Aduro U-Stream Junior Dual Ring Lights are a lighting accessory with 2 ring lights attached to 24-inch gooseneck arms. These arms are adjustable, so you can tweak them to light your most flattering angles. Plus, it features a third gooseneck arm with a phone mount so that you can use your smartphone as a webcam during video calls, streams, and virtual parties.

The lights can be adjusted with 10 different brightness settings and 3 color warmths: warm, warm yellow, and warm white. You can adjust the lights using the included remote to hone in on your settings depending on how dark your workspace is.

The U-Stream Junior features a universal clip-on mount that can attach to just about any flat surface, such as your dining table, kitchen counter, or wherever is necessary to do your work. It’s USB powered too, so you just have to plug it into your laptop while using it.

Creating a bright, cheery workplace will improve your video conferencing quality and help you stay productive in 2021. Best of all, you don’t need to spend much to brighten up your setup. The Aduro U-Stream Junior Dual Ring Lights will do the job just fine. Grab one on sale today for $26.99 in either black, rose gold, or white.

Prices subject to change.