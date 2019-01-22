Upgrade your camera gear without spending a lot

Regardless if you want to upgrade your phone, computer, gaming console, or camera hardware, we kicked the year off by telling you how you can get rid of your old gear in order to raise some funds for your tech plans. That was generally available, but we also told you how you can sell your camera hardware (body, lenses, accessories) and get the most out of your used photography gear.

If, however, you want to upgrade or replace your photo kit, we’re now telling you that Swappa is the place to go to even if you are planning on buying stuff. Sure, you can always go into a brick-and-mortar store, or order something from an e-tailer, but why pay full retail price for something you can get for much less, and in mint condition? As of October of last year, our friends at Swappa have expanded their marketplace to photography gear. That includes used dSLR and mirrorless camera bodies, as well as lenses. It also includes action cameras like the GoPro, and general camera hardware from top manufacturers like Canon, Nikon, and Sony, etc.

Regardless of what you’re in the market for, the guys over at Swappa have got you covered. The best part of it is that Swappa has a strict “no junk” policy in place. If you are skeptical about purchasing something online, especially used hardware, you need to know this. Every item listed on Swappa goes under strict scrutiny so that the buyer, you, can rest assured that what you purchase online is exactly what you are getting delivered. This not only includes brand and model, but what’s most important, the condition of the item you have bought.

So, if you want to upgrade your camera gear without spending full retail price, head over to Swappa, and start browsing their listings. While you’re at it, tell them Pocketnow sent you.

We thank Swappa for sponsoring this article!

Image credit: Camera World