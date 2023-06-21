The Dell XPS series are some of the best-looking laptops on the market, and they stand out with their stunningly small, compact form factor, high-performance Intel chips, and impressive features. They’re highly capable, and are used by content creators, professionals, and individuals to tackle demanding workflows and graphically intensive tasks.

The Dell XPS 13 9310 has received a steep discount and is now available for $1,300. The deal includes the white model with 16GB of memory, equipped with the Intel Core i7-1195G7 chipset. The laptop has a gorgeous 13.4-inch display with ultra-thin bezels, and 512GB of SSD.

The XPS 13 supports Wi-Fi 6, comes with Windows 11, and has a Thunderbolt 4 port to connect to external monitors and draw power. It’s ideal for those looking for a portable, slim, and lightweight laptop.

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X might also be a great alternative for those on the hunt for an even greater deal and far more power. The laptop comes with a 16-inch 4K 16:10 display, an AMD Ryzen 9 6900H CPU, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It has 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It's powerful enough to run most AAA titles, and it's an excellent laptop for demanding workflows and tasks. It runs Windows 11, and it'll set you back $1,315. You can save up to $335, as it normally retails for a whopping $1,650.

If you’re not a massive fan of Windows laptops or the XPS 13, you might be interested in the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022. While it’s not a laptop that we often recommend buying due to its price tag and dated design, it’s available for $1,100, down from $1,300. It’s equipped with a powerful M2 chip, with 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with the M1 chip is an even better deal, and the laptop comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It’ll set you back only $800 and usually retails for $1,000. That’s $200 in savings you can spend elsewhere, such as additional accessories, software, and more.