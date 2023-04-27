PDFs are versatile, compact files that make it easy to share information across various platforms. However, this convenience comes at a price, as PDFs are notoriously tricky to edit without the right tools.

This is where UPDF comes in. But how does this tool work to make PDF editing so easy?

What is UPDF?

UPDF is a feature-rich PDF editing and annotation tool that enables you to do practically anything with the PDFs you work with. To name a few, this tool can edit text, images, and hyperlinks. You can also export your PDF in a variety of formats and even add new security measures to your files.

In short, UPDF gives you all the tools you need to manage your PDFs on desktop and mobile devices. But how exactly do you use these tools within UPDF, and how can you use them to meet your personal and professional needs?

You can download a free version of UPDF to get started, but you'll need to purchase a full license to take advantage of all the features. But, fret not. UPDF is slashing its subscription price by 54%, adding to this product's already-great value.

How to edit PDF files with UPDF

Edit PDF text

To edit a PDF with UPDF, start by loading the software and importing the file you want to work on. Once the PDF is imported successfully, you can see its contents, along with a range of menu options.

On the left side of the screen, click on Edit PDF and look for the text you want to edit. Double-click the text you want to change to make it editable. You can also click in new spots throughout the document to add text lines and boxes.

Edit images

Editing images is very similar to editing text in UPDF. Make sure you have clicked on Edit PDF and then click Image at the top of the screen. Double-click any image to swap it out or change it, and click anywhere else to add new images.

To edit links using UPDF, click Edit PDF and then select Link at the top of the screen. Highlight text and select Link to Web to add new links, or double-click on existing links and change the URL in the text box.

Add or remove watermarks

Watermarks ensure that your PDFs can’t be stolen, while also providing important information to readers. Select Page Tools on the left of the screen, and choose Watermark at the top of the screen. Now you can either select Add to insert a new watermark or edit your existing one.

Organize PDF pages

UPDF can change your PDF’s page order, as well as remove pages, and add new ones. You can access these tools by selecting Organize Pages on the left side of the screen. From here, drag and drop your pages to change their order, or choose the tools at the top of the screen.

UPDF’s additional features

Alongside its advanced array of PDF editing options, UPDF also comes with some additional features that make it even easier to manage your PDFs.

You can easily add annotations with UPDF. This includes highlighted text, sticky notes, text boxes, stickers, and more, giving you the power to add value and information to existing PDFs. But it doesn’t stop with annotations.

UPDF can also detect text in your PDF files, turning image-based documents into searchable, editable PDFs using advanced OCR for text detection. This is especially powerful alongside UPDF’s PDF reading tools, with dark mode and background image changes available on the fly.

Why choose UPDF for PDF editing?

There are a plethora of PDF editing tools available in today’s market, but many of them lack the important features that make UPDF stand out. To start, UPDF has an intuitive UI that doesn’t suffer from bloated menus or confusing prompts, making it extremely easy to use. Alongside this, UPDF is also fast and secure, ensuring that you can always focus on editing your PDFs and getting your work done.

UPDF works great on desktop devices, but it also supports smartphones with Android or iOS. A single UPDF license gives you access across four devices, including two desktops (Windows and macOS) and two mobile (Android and iOS) devices.

A free version of UPDF is available, but it’s worth considering the premium version to get the most out of it. UPDF offers a single-account service that works across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Save money on your copy of UPDF

UPDF offers tremendous value with both its yearly and perpetual subscription plans, but you can save even more thanks to the limited-time 54% off UPDF with free gifts. This includes a free lifetime license for PDF Password Remover and 10GB of UPDF cloud storage for free.