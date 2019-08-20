Huawei took advantage of the delays that plagued the Samsung Galaxy Fold, its main competitor, and pushed the launch of the Mate X back, using this time to iron out any potential problems that might arise in the future, as well as updating the foldable both on the inside and outside.

The updated Huawei Mate X, which will make it to the shelves, will now be powered by the upcoming, yet unannounced Kirin 990 chipset, which will be introduced with the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones. On the camera front, the updated Mate X now inherits the camera system from the P30 Pro.

On the outside, Huawei paid special attention that the updated Mate X won’t have any hinge or display problems like its competitor’s first batch of units. However, being a 5G-capable device, it is also expected to be more expensive than the Galaxy Fold, which only goes as fast as 4G/LTE.