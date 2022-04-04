Update your Pixel 6 now to fix your camera and wireless charging
It's the first Monday of the month, and if you're a Google Pixel owner, you exactly know what that means. Google has released the Android 12 April update for the Pixel devices — yes, Pixel 6 is included as well — which brings a number of fixes and improvements to the way smartphone functions. Continue reading and learn more about the April update for Google Pixel devices.
For the first time ever, Google has released an update for the Pixel 6 series along with the other Pixel devices. Up until now, the Pixel 6 series was receiving Android updates about two weeks after the other Pixel devices due to issues with its software. It seems that the company has finally fixed its software woes, and from now on, the Pixel 6 will receive monthly Android updates along with other Pixel devices.
Google has addressed three specific issues plaguing the Pixel 6 series with the April update. These issues pertain to wireless charging, front camera freezing in certain apps, and the green screen issue in the photo preview. Fixes that are available for all the devices include PiP mode crashing System UI, live wallpaper errors, broken app drawer animations, and others. Check out the official changelog of the April update for Pixel devices down below:
