Update your Pixel 6 now to fix your camera and wireless charging

It's the first Monday of the month, and if you're a Google Pixel owner, you exactly know what that means. Google has released the Android 12 April update for the Pixel devices — yes, Pixel 6 is included as well — which brings a number of fixes and improvements to the way smartphone functions. Continue reading and learn more about the April update for Google Pixel devices.

For the first time ever, Google has released an update for the Pixel 6 series along with the other Pixel devices. Up until now, the Pixel 6 series was receiving Android updates about two weeks after the other Pixel devices due to issues with its software. It seems that the company has finally fixed its software woes, and from now on, the Pixel 6 will receive monthly Android updates along with other Pixel devices.

Google has addressed three specific issues plaguing the Pixel 6 series with the April update. These issues pertain to wireless charging, front camera freezing in certain apps, and the green screen issue in the photo preview. Fixes that are available for all the devices include PiP mode crashing System UI, live wallpaper errors, broken app drawer animations, and others. Check out the official changelog of the April update for Pixel devices down below:

Battery & Power Additional improvements for wireless charging performance with certain accessories *[2]. Camera Fix for issue causing front-facing camera preview in certain apps to appear zoomed in *[2].

Fix for issue occasionally causing green screen to appear in camera preview *[2]. User Interface Fix for crash in System UI while using apps in Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing error message to display when setting up certain live wallpapers *[1].

Fix for issue causing notification shade and Quick Settings to appear invisible after changing wallpaper in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing animation to display incorrectly when canceling a search in the app drawer *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing navigation in overview screen while TalkBack is active *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing recents button to show the overview while using 3-button navigation with third party launchers *[1].

Source: Google