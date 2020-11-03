The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor has recently been tested, and its leaked AnTuTu results show that it comes with tons of power. The chipset is codenamed “Lahaina,” and its benchmarks show a score of over 847,000, which is way higher than what we saw with the Snapdragon 865.

The best results reached by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor reached 663,000 points on AnTuTu’s charts. This score was obliterated by the new Snapdragon 875, which, according to these results, is 25 percent faster than its predecessor, but that’s not all. Lahaina has been compared to other processors, and it also makes them bite the dust. For example, Apple’s latest iPhone 12 with the A14 Bionic scored 565,000. The Kirin 9000 and the Exynos 1080 managed to reach 696,000 and 693,000 scores, just enough to surpass the Snapdragon 965, but they still have lots of work to di if they want to catch up to Qualcomm’s new processor.

However, the highest score on AnTuTu’s chart still belongs to the Snapdragon 865 in the IQOO 5 Pro, as the AnTuTu team explains that RAM and storage configurations also influence the final score of a device. Rumors also suggest that OPPO has been testing an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865, which would go up to around 3.2GHz.

Other test results published by Digital Chat Station show that Qualcomm is keeping the 1+3+4 CPU core layout, with its prime core still running at 2.84GHz. This means that it’s delivering the same speeds as last year, which places it even below the 3.09GHz clock speed of the Snapdragon 865+. However, it still managed to come out on top.

Still, the Snapdragon 875 didn’t surpass Huawei’s Kirin 9000 GPU since this ended up being a battle between the Mali-G78 MP24 and Qualcomm’s custom Adreno GPU. To conclude, the second benchmark scores provided by Master Lu, place the Snapdragon 875 as the best processor, but we will still have to wait some time before we see it launch at the next Qualcomm Tech Summit.

Source GSM Arena

Via GSM Arena