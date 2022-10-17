Here are six new features that are coming to your Galaxy smartphone in the upcoming One UI 5.0 update

Samsung was once known as the OEM that constantly added bloat to its operating system, making it slower and more unstable. The TouchWiz era is long gone, and One UI is one of our favorite skins on top of Android, not to mention that Samsung went from being one of the worst, to one of the best at updating its recent and older flagship devices in a timely manner. We also have a list of the best Samsung phones you can buy in 2022.

Samsung has certainly come a long way. While the company is still tweaking and adding new features at each and every iterative update, it’s doing it professionally that doesn’t slow down its capabilities to update existing devices. The last few update cycles have gone smoothly across its entire portfolio of high-end and midranger devices, and it’s one of the leading OEMs regarding features, security patches, and OS updates.

The upcoming One UI 5.0 software update will be based on the latest Android 13 operating system, which includes several new Material You features and improvements, optimizations for large screen devices, new permissions and better control over notifications, a new photo picked, and so much more.

In this article, we decided to collect all of the big new and interesting features that are coming to recently released Galaxy devices, including the latest Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series, and many other midrangers in the Galaxy lineup.

Redesigned lock screen

GoodLock previously allowed Samsung users to change the placement of notifications, media player, bottom shortcuts, and even the style of the clock. Samsung appears to be taking this one step further, which will now be baked into the operating system, without requiring any additional apps to be downloaded.

The new features will include the option to transfer videos into trimmable and memorable moments, and these can also be set as your lock screens. The lock screen will also receive a new customizer option, allowing users to change the wallpaper, clock style, notification pop-ups, and more.

Bixby Text Call

Bixby Text Call is similar to Google’s implementation of the Google Screen Call feature. When you answer a call with this feature, the person on the other line will be notified, and you will be allowed to type out everything that you want Bixby to say on your behalf. The service will transcribe everything in real-time, and it’s already available in South Korea.

The English language is scheduled to be supported by early 2023. We’re excited to see this feature, and it could help out in some situations when you’re unable to talk and have a conversation.

Gallery improvements

Similar to Google Photos, the Samsung Gallery application will now be able to extract text from images in photos. This will be especially useful for saving time when taking photos of notes, restaurants, complex numbers, and math problems. The feature will be able to recognize most things by the looks of it, and it could be a real life saver.

Routines

Routines will allow users to trigger a sequence of actions on device, based on activities. When these actions are triggered, One UI 5 will be able to customize the device’s settings, allowing the user to automate their habits.

For example: When Sleep is enabled, the phone will automatically turn on “Sleeping” mode, turning on “Do Not Disturb” for a set time, and allow only specified contacts to reach the person. Many other applications can be enabled and disabled on a per/app basis, making this feature more seamless.

Notifications

While the user interface will largely remain the same on One UI 5, the animations will be entirely different, and the notifications will also be bolder, larger, and clearer. The icons will become larger to make them easier to read at a glance, and the buttons will be more defined to make it easier to manage the calls.

The pop-up call display will also get a fresh new coat of paint, making it look more modern and up-to-date with the rest of the user interface.

Smart Suggestions

Smart Suggestions play a big part on Android and on Samsung devices, which will not only become smarter on One UI 5, but also more advanced. Samsung will have several new widgets, helping users to get tasks done faster. The widgets will automatically suggest apps and actions provide a more personalized experience throughout the user’s day.

There are many more options and under-the-hood changes that are coming in Samsung’s One UI 5.0 update to eligible Samsung devices. The list includes better security and privacy features, and a dedicated dashboard to understand and improve security and warnings. Indicators will warn users when private information is shared, captured, or stored, and many more.

