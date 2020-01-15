An updated version of the Galaxy Buds, dubbed Galaxy Buds+, will likely be unveiled by Samsung at its Galaxy S20 Unpacked event next month.

According to reports, they will not feature active noise cancelling features. While the design will stay, more or less, unchanged, Samsung reportedly made improvements to the overall sound quality.

Also, the Galaxy Buds+ will feature a larger battery, at 85mAh, up from 58mAh, which should be good, according to the report, for 12 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Call quality-wise, expect the Galaxy Buds+ to perform better than the predecessor, as it doubles the amount of microphones for a total amount of four.

