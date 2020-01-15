Author
Tags

An updated version of the Galaxy Buds, dubbed Galaxy Buds+, will likely be unveiled by Samsung at its Galaxy S20 Unpacked event next month.

According to reports, they will not feature active noise cancelling features. While the design will stay, more or less, unchanged, Samsung reportedly made improvements to the overall sound quality.

Also, the Galaxy Buds+ will feature a larger battery, at 85mAh, up from 58mAh, which should be good, according to the report, for 12 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Call quality-wise, expect the Galaxy Buds+ to perform better than the predecessor, as it doubles the amount of microphones for a total amount of four.

Source: SamMobile

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is CRAZY POWERFUL?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the rumored specs in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the new 5.4-inch iPhone and more

New Amazon deals include the 16-inch MacBook Pro and more

We keep on getting more and more deals from Amazon every day, and these last deals include the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro and more

Best of CES 2020: Finally a good show! (video)

CES 2020 has been so far, without a doubt, our favorite ever. We’ve seen plenty of cool tech, so we decided to give out our Best of CES 2020 awards.