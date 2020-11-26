Yesterday, we reported that Apple’s redesigned MacBook models are all set to debut in the second half of 2021. The laptops are tipped to be powered by in-house silicon as a part of the company’s two-year transition away from Intel processors across its Mac lineup. However, a new report claims that Apple might also launch Intel variants of its redesigned MacBooks next year.

Apple might not be done with Intel…just yet

The latest development comes from reliable leaker known as “L0vetodream” who took to Twitter to tip that redesigned MacBooks coming in the second half of 2021 will include models with both Intel and Apple silicon processors. The tweet was in reply to an article referring to the launch of redesigned MacBooks with Apple silicon in the second half of 2021.

In simple terms, the leakster says that the MacBook redesigns expected in the second half of 2021 will not be only for ‌Apple Silicon‌ models. This implies that the redesigned MacBooks will also come in Intel-powered variants.

The new Mac is matching or outperforming higher-end machines like the 16-inch MacBook Pro in some tasks.

For the unaware, Apple unveiled a slew of new products with the most crucial of them being its own ARM chip for Macs. It announced three Macs including the MacBook Air, Pro and the Mac mini. While the latter two are said to be close competitors to their Intel counterparts, the MacBook Air has surprised the reviewers with its excellent performance despite the fan-less design. It is matching or outperforming the higher-end MacBook Pro in some tasks.

Apple is already reported to announce a new mini-LED and a lower-priced iPad in 2021. The redesigned MacBooks could also feature mini-LED displays. For reference, mini-LED and OLED displays offer many similar benefits over the LCD displays. They provide higher brightness, improved contrast ratio, and increased power efficiency over the traditional LCD counterparts. The company is reportedly preparing its supply chain for the future mini-LED devices since July.