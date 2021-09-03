Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset for wearables, the Snapdragon Wear 5100, was spotted recently. While the initial reports claimed it will be a massive upgrade over last year’s Wear 4100+, a new report suggests that this may not be the case. According to a report from WinFuture, Wear 5100 will not come with four ARM Cortex-A73 cores, instead, it’ll come with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores.

WinFuture’s findings are based on initial samples that were tested by Qualcomm, although the report doesn’t include details about the clock speed and fabrication technology. If this turns out to be true, though, Qualcomm’s upcoming smartwatch processor won’t be a big upgrade over the previous generation smartwatch processor as it was expected earlier.

The Wear 4100+ also shipped with ARM Cortex-A53 cores and was based on a 12nm node manufacturing process. In comparison to Samsung’s latest W920 chipset, which is based on a 5nm node manufacturing process, Qualcomm’s counterpart may lag behind a lot.

However, Qualcomm may up its game in other areas. The report says the company is testing the chipset in various configurations that use 1GB or 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 8GB or 16GB of eMMC-based flash storage. In addition, the processor is reportedly being tested with cameras featuring 5MP and 16MP sensors. It’ll also host an ultra-low-power coprocessor to handle low-priority tasks like logging health data. Given these features, the Snapdragon 5100 may still perform on par with Samsung’s W920.

Qualcomm may announce the new Wear processor at its event later this month. There’s no word on when the first Snapdragon Wear 5100 smartwatches may hit the market.

Via: WinFuture