Google announced a Pixel Stand, the wireless charger for Pixel phones, back in 2018. It has been three years, and we sure are due for an update. Google is also reportedly looking to launch a successor soon. Moreover, it could be more powerful than ever. The upcoming wireless charger could go official alongside the Pixel 6 series.

According to the details in the code of the recently released Android 12 Beta 2, found by 9to5Google, a new Google wireless charger in development. As per the report, the code mentions cooling fans in the charger. This likely means that the wireless charger could be able to pump out more than the 10W the first-gen Pixel Stand outputs.

The upcoming wireless charger for Google Pixel 6 series could come with cooling fans. Hence, it is likely to have a significantly higher maximum power output to compete with the likes of Xiaomi, HUAWEI, OPPO, OnePlus, and more. For reference, these companies have launched wireless chargers with high power output.

Coming back to the Pixel 6 wireless charger, the code also reveals the wireless charger is codenamed “Luxuryliner.” There is also a possibility that this may not be a vertical wireless charger. We expect this accessory to activate some interesting software features on the new Pixel phones.

For context, the original Pixel Stand activates a new UI on the Pixel 3. When put on charging, the Pixel 3 displays the owner’s schedule, traffic info, and latest news. Further, it automatically turns on Do Not Disturb Mode at night. Moreover, the users who own a Nest Hello Video Doorbell could see who is at the door on their phone screen when placed on the charger.

Google launched the Pixel Stand for $79 and shipped it with a USB-C to USB-C cable. The upcoming Pixel 6 wireless charger is likely to cost more than the Pixel Stand.