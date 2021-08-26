OPPO tablet leak

Every Android OEM seems to be on the tablet hype train as the new OPPO tablet has also been leaked. Xiaomi is set to announce its new Mi Pad next month, Realme is also launching a new Realme Tab, and now, it seems OPPO is also looking to enter the tablet market as information regarding its new product category has been leaked.

Notable leaker Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to tease a few key specs and an illustrative image of the upcoming OPPO tab which gives us an idea of what the device might look like when it launches.

He says the “black frame,” presumably talking about the display bezel, looks “very narrow.” He says the tablet’s display will be similar to HUAWEI’s MatePad Pro. Moreover, the leaker claims the tablet’s front camera position will be similar to MatePad Pro’s front camera so it’s possible that the display will be sourced from the same supplier.

He claims the tablet will run OPPO’s “ColorOS for Pad,” with iPadOS-like dock and home screen widgets. ColorOS 12 supports quick operations since the OS is focused on the Internet of everything which means the tablet will support interconnected operations with cell phones, watches, headphones, and other devices.

As of now, there’s no more information about the device available. But considering OPPO’s other BBK brothers, Realme and Vivo, are launching a tablet soon, the wait shouldn’t be that long. What are your expectations from OPPO’s upcoming tablet? Let us know in the comments section below!




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

