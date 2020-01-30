OPPO, at its Inno Day event in China last month, confirmed that it will soon launch a smartwatch. Well, now we have our first official look at the company’s first smartwatch, and it comes courtesy of OPPO’s Vice President Shen Yiren.

The OPPO executive shared the image of OPPO’s yet-to-be-announced smartwatch on Weibo. At first glance, it looks almost identical to the Apple Watch, save for the absence of the Digital Crown. The device has two side buttons on the side, and one of them appears to have an LED strip embedded in it for notifications.

The glass is curved on two sides, while the case appears to be made out of metal with a gold finish. We currently have now no information about the internals, but as per rumours, the OPPO smartwatch might come with ECG capability, just like the current generation Apple Watch.

Source: Weibo