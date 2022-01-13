Upcoming OPPO Find X5 Pro may be a OnePlus 10 Pro in disguise

The OPPO Find X5 Pro leaked late last year and saw some high-quality renders showcasing the upcoming flagship from the company. OPPO has been very busy lately, as it unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N, and we’re also nearing the release of the new premium flagship, which might just look like the recently announced OnePlus 10 Pro.

According to Digital Chat Station (via AndroidPolice), the new OPPO Find X5 Pro has a model number of PFEM10, and it’s expected to have a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO (second generation) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 32MP Sony IMX709, a 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS sensor, an additional 50MP IMX 766, and a 13MP rear camera setup on the back. The new flagship will reportedly come equipped with the latestSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with the company’s latest MariSilicon X image processing NPU chip.

The new flagship will reportedly pack a large 5,000 mAh battery and support 80W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging. The 32MP selfie camera may be placed under the display this time around, which would make it one of the few devices on the market with such a technology.

For those unfamiliar, the current generation is called OPPO Find X3 Series, and you may be wondering what happened to the Find X4 series. OPPO is a Chinese company, and number four is considered unlucky, hence why most Chinese and global OEMs often skip the fourth generation altogether.

We don’t have any more information regarding the new OPPO Find X5 Series, and while we may still be a few weeks or months away from seeing it go public, we should see more details pop up in the coming weeks and months ahead. Stay tuned, as we’ll bring you the news as soon as we find out more.