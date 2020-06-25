OnePlus is all set to foray into the budget TV segment with the launch of its upcoming smart TVs in India. It has confirmed that the new TV price will start below Rs 20,000 (~265). Now ahead of the June 2 launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed more details about the upcoming product.

While talking to Android Central, the company official revealed that the “TVs feature an innovative acoustic arrangement where the speakers are rotated by 90 degrees.” It is said to have allowed OnePlus to fit two large full-range speakers on the TV resulting in “50% deeper bass.”

Further, he said that the upcoming OnePlus TVs will sport a 95% screen-to-body ratio. For reference, thin bezels are common in the premium segment, but it will be a “stand out feature” in the budget category. The device will also feature a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut for a better viewing experience.

Moreover, the TVs will sport a carbon fiber pattern at the back. It is similar to the kevlar pattern found on the OnePlus Q1 series. Lau added that OnePlus’ goal is to “set the standard” for smart TV products. Meanwhile, the upcoming device is already up for pre-order on Amazon.in.