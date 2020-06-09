OnePlus will be launching an affordable smart TV lineup on June 2. The company is releasing teasers on social media. It has also confirmed the starting price. Now, OnePlus has received certifications for two new models named 32HA0A00 and 43FA0A00, which indicate that the upcoming TVs could come in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes.

The next OnePlus TV has been confirmed to be priced below Rs 20,000 (~265). The company has teased that the starting price of the new TV lineup will be ₹1X,999.

An earlier report claimed that the affordable OnePlus TV could be priced around $200 or Rs 15,000. It might be the 32-inch variant. The company is also tipped to launch a mid-range series in Rs 20,000-Rs 40,000 range.

